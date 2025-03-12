1,533 cases filed for traffic law violations in capital

The government has canceled the publication declaration of ‘Jai Jai Din’ due to violations of publication regulations.

Following a complaint from the newspaper’s former editor Shafik Rehman, Dhaka District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmed issued the order on March 10.

The information was confirmed on Wednesday (March 12) by Nusrat Naushin, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate (Publication and Printing Division) at the Dhaka District Commissioner’s Office.

According to the official order, the newspaper was not being printed at its approved press, despite providing false information in its printer’s line. In response to Shafik Rehman’s complaint, a show-cause notice was issued, and necessary investigations were conducted. Upon verification of the allegations, the publication declaration was revoked.

The decision was made under Section 10 of the Printing Presses and Publications (Declaration and Registration) Act, 1973, as the newspaper violated the provisions of the law. As a result, the declaration under the name of Daily Jaijaidin’s publisher and printer, Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury, has been canceled.