Rape attempt behind the murder of Habibullah Bahar’s ex-vice principal

Slain former vice-principal of Habibullah Bahar College Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan had sexually assaulted Rupa Begum alias Jannati which led to the killing.

Md Nazim Hossain, 21, and Jannati, 23, who were arrested on charge of killing of Saifur Rahman, informed that they met with Saifur at Kamalapur Rail Station in the capital few days ago losing their money and bags. Then Saifur Rahman took them to his rented residence at Puranpara, Uttarkhan, promising them of giving job.

But very often, Saifur Rahman harassed the young woman in absence of his nephew Nazim, touched her sensitive parts of the body.

DMP’s Uttara Divisional Deputy Police Commissioner Md Mohidul Islam disclosed all these information at a press briefing on Wednesday (March 12).

He said on March 10, approximately 2AM to 4AM, vice-principal of Habibullah Bahar College was murdered on the fourth floor of a house at Uttarkhan where he used to live.

His younger brother Lutfor Rahman Bhuiyan lodged a case with Uttarkhan Police Station over the murder.

After arrest, during primary queries, Nazim and Rupa informed that Saifur Rahman tried to violate Rupa at night on March 10 when Rupa’s husband was sleeping. The trio were sleeping in a same bed. When Nazim woke up and sensed the matter, he rushed to the kitchen and took a machete (known as boti) and hacked Saifur Rahman indiscriminately.

Police recovered machetes, blood-statined clothes , a bed cover from their possessions. The couple were sent to the court.

Police said that Saifur Rahman lived alone in the house.