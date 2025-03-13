3 medical universities renamed

The Interim Government has decided to rename three medical universities on Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the office of the Chief Adviser in Tejgaon in the morning.

The name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has been renamed to ‘Bangladesh Medical University’, the name of Sheikh Hasina Medical University to ‘Khulna Medical University’, and the name of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University to ‘Sylhet Medical University’.

The government approved the new names of the universities.

The Advisory Council has given in-principle and final approval to the draft of the universities’ (Amendment) Ordinances, 2025.