English Premier League footballer Hamza Chowdhury arrives in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi-origin English Premier League footballer Hamza Dewan Chowdhury, who is included in the 30-member Bangladesh preliminary squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers, arrived in Bangladesh on Monday.

Hamza, accompanied by his family members, landed at Sylhet Osmani International Airport from London on a Bangladesh Biman flight.

To welcome Hamza and his family, seven executive members of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BAFF) were present at the Sylhet airport: Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiya Shaheen, Kamrul Islam Hilton, Golam Gaus, Iqbal Hossain, Satyajit Das Rupu, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, and Manjurul Karim.

After completing immigration, they welcomed Hamza with flowers. Hamza’s father, Morshed Dewan Chowdhury, was also present with them. A large number of supporters gathered outside the Sylhet airport to catch a glimpse of Hamza. Some were holding banners, and local and national media personnel were also present at the airport.

This is the first time he has come to Bangladesh as a player for the national football team.

Hamza will head directly to the village of Snaanghat in Bahubal Upazila, Habiganj District, where he will spend time with his family. His arrival has created a festive atmosphere in Habiganj.

Hamza may come to Dhaka on Tuesday or Wednesday and will join the national team camp. His debut for the national team will be on March 25 against India. Currently playing for Sheffield United, Hamza is set to make his debut as a midfielder.

Hamza Chowdhury, although a British citizen of Bangladeshi descent, is now also a citizen of Bangladesh, having been granted citizenship by the Government of Bangladesh.