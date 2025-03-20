Joy Bangla slogan displayed at Sylhet Ibn Sina Hospital, sparks criticism

A signboard at Ibn Sina Hospital in Sylhet city displayed the slogan “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu” on 19 March. Photo: TBS

A signboard at Ibn Sina Hospital in Sylhet city, known to be backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, suddenly displayed the slogan “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu” on Wednesday night, sparking widespread criticism.

The incident occurred around 1am, and a video quickly went viral on Facebook.

The chairman of the hospital is Maulana Habibur Rahman, the Amir of Sylhet district Jamaat.

Reports indicate that an overbridge was constructed to connect the newly built and older sections of Ibn Sina Hospital at the Sobhanighat point. The overbridge features a digital signboard, and it was on this board that the slogan appeared late Wednesday night.

Several witnesses captured images and videos of the incident, which they uploaded to Facebook. Efforts to contact Maulana Habibur Rahman for comment were unsuccessful.

This morning, a post on the official Facebook page of Ibn Sina Hospital, Sylhet, stated that a committee had been formed to investigate the matter.

The post read, “Around 1am on Thursday, a controversial political slogan, contrary to the hospital’s policies and values, appeared on the LED board installed on the newly constructed overbridge of Ibn Sina Hospital Sylhet. This issue was immediately brought to the attention of the hospital authorities, and a decision was made to investigate the matter.”

“A four-member investigation committee has been formed to identify the cause of the incident and those responsible,” it added.

The investigation committee, chaired by the hospital’s director Dr Mudabbir Hossain, includes director Abdul Kader Khan, chief medical officer Maj (retd) Dr Abdus Salam Chowdhury, and manager (admin) Ali Haidar Md Tanveer.

The committee has been instructed to submit its findings to the authorities within the next 24 hours.