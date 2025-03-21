Shakib cleared to bowl again, eyes return to competitive cricket

After a recent successful bowling reassessment in Loughborough, Bangladesh star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been given the green light to resume bowling in competitive cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

After this decision, Shakib is now available to resume his bowling in domestic and international cricket, where he has not been available since September last year.

The all-rounder, who had never previously been reported for a suspect action in his two-decade-long career, was first called for an illegal action during a County Championship match while representing Surrey against Somerset.

Subsequent tests confirmed the irregularities, and that led to his suspension from all formats under ICC regulations.

Shakib’s road to clearance was not straightforward. He initially failed two separate assessments- one in Loughborough last year and another in Chennai this January.

Following these setbacks, he was out of Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy team. Earlier, he had said that he would retire from international cricket after this event.

A statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Shakib had “successfully remedied his action,” paving the way for his return to the bowling crease in domestic and franchise leagues.

With the ECB’s clearance, he is now eligible to bowl in the upcoming County Championship season and The Hundred, where his all-round skills have made him a sought-after player.

It’s not clear if Shakib wants to extend his career in international cricket. With two years to go ahead of the 2027 World Cup, he may rethink and extend his plan. His availability as a bowler could be a great option for the Bangladesh team.