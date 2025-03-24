Tikka Murgh Masala

Ingredients:

* 75 ml mustard oil

* 0.5 tsp black cumin

* 2 tbsp garlic, chopped

* 200 gm onion, chopped

* 150 gm tomatoes, chopped

* 1 tsp ginger, chopped

* 2-3 green chillies

* 2 tbsp curry leaves

* 800 gm chicken leg cubes, boneless

* 1 tbsp tomato paste

* 1 tbsp red chili powder

* 1 tsp black pepper, crushed

* 1 tsp cumin powder, roasted

* Salt to taste

* 1 pinch black salt

* 20 gm fresh coriander

* 10 gm mint

Method:

1. Heat mustard oil. Add black cumin seeds. Once they release flavor, add chopped garlic. Sauté for a while.

2. Add the chopped onion, tomato, ginger and green chilies. Stir fry until the onion turns brownish.

3. Meanwhile, fry curry leaves and crush them.

4. Add the boneless chicken cubes, tomato paste and stir for a while.

5. Add the other dry spices and mix well.

6. Cook on a low flame, with a lid on top for about 10 minutes.

7. Add the crushed curry leaves and mix well.

8. Serve the chicken, with buttered basmati rice, garnished with fresh coriander and mint.