Sheffield United revived their hopes of earning Premier League promotion by defeating Cardiff City 2-0 at home on Saturday.

After losing three consecutive matches in the Championship, Sheffield United had fallen behind in the race for direct promotion to the English Premier League. However, Hamza Choudhury’s team managed to bounce back and return to winning ways.

From the beginning of the match, the home side played aggressively. Despite several attempts to break through the opposition defense, they initially failed to score. Finally, in the 33rd minute, a stunning strike from Gustavo Hamer gave Sheffield the lead. They ended the first half ahead 1-0.

Sheffield continued to dominate in the second half. British-Bangladeshi midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who has been consistently performing well in midfield, received a yellow card in the 69th minute for a foul.

Later, in the 87th minute, a goal from Brereton Díaz sealed the three points for Sheffield. Hamza played the full 90 minutes and was instrumental in the team’s victory.

With this win, Sheffield United climbed to third place in the table with 86 points from 43 matches. Leeds United are at the top with 91 points from the same number of games, ahead on goal difference. Burnley also have 91 points and currently sit in second place.

The top two teams from the Championship earn direct promotion to the Premier League. Teams finishing third to sixth will compete in the playoffs, with one team earning the final promotion spot.

Sheffield have only three matches left this season. To keep their dream of direct promotion alive, every match is now like a final for Hamza and his team.