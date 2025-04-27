Barcelona defeats Real Madrid in extra time to claim Copa del Rey, eyes treble

Barcelona took a major step toward a potential treble by defeating archrivals Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time in a dramatic Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Defender Jules Koundé emerged as the hero with a 116th-minute winner at La Cartuja Stadium, capitalizing on a loose pass from Luka Modric.

The victory marked Barcelona’s 32nd Copa del Rey title and their third El Clasico win over Madrid this season. The momentum now carries them into a Champions League semifinal showdown with Inter Milan and a four-point lead atop La Liga.

Pedri opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a long-range strike following a slick move initiated by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Barcelona dominated the first half, but Madrid roared back after halftime, with Kylian Mbappé coming off the bench to score a free kick in the 70th minute. Aurélien Tchouaméni added another with a powerful header in the 77th to give Madrid a 2-1 lead.

Ferran Torres, deputizing for the injured Robert Lewandowski, equalized in the 84th minute after a clever ball over the top from Yamal, sending the match into extra time.

Madrid’s frustration boiled over late, with Antonio Rüdiger, Jude Bellingham, and Lucas Vázquez all seeing red cards for dissent.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised his squad’s resilience, calling the victory a “huge win” that boosts belief in securing more trophies. King Felipe VI presented the trophy to captains Ronald Araujo and Marc-André ter Stegen.

The defeat adds to Real Madrid’s recent woes, following their Champions League exit and raising questions over Carlo Ancelotti’s future, with the coach hinting that a decision will come this summer.

Barcelona now turns its attention to continuing what could be a historic treble-winning season.