22 killed, 3 injured in Liaoyang Restaurant Fire, aay Chinese authorities

Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang, reports AP.

No word was given on the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after noon, but images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building. State broadcaster CCTV said the restaurant’s manager had been placed in police custody as part of the investigation.

A slightly longer report released several hours later through the provincial radio and television bureau said the fire had been extinguished and the search for survivors ended.

As is usual in China, no additional information was given about the possible cause of the fire. However, a long list of responding regional politicians — from the governor down — was provided, along with a pledge to get to the bottom of the disaster and severely punish those responsible.

A total of 22 firetrucks and 85 firefighters were dispatched to put out the flames, the reports said.

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually due to staff ignoring safety features due to a lack of training or pressure from their superiors.