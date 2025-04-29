Flats evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle substation blaze in west London

Around 80 people have been evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at an electrical substation in west London.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called on Tuesday morning to the blaze on Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale, where an electrical transformer caught fire.

Part of the roof of a nearby residential building has also caught alight, prompting the evacuation of around 80 people from a block of flats.

Pictures from the surrounding areas show thick black smoke bellowing across the city’s skyline.

London Fire Brigade said it received more than 170 calls about the incident, which began at 5.29am.

A 32-metre turntable ladder is being used to fight the fire from above, with crews from Paddington, Euston and surrounding stations in attendance.

Station commander Paul Morgan, who is at the scene, said: “This is a very visible fire and producing lots of smoke.

“Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

UK Power Networks said the fire has not interrupted the power supply to the area.

A spokesperson said: “UK Power Networks was called to a fire at a substation in St John’s Wood early this morning.

“This has not interrupted power supplies. Our teams are working with the fire service to make the equipment safe.

“This is an isolated incident and customers’ supplies were not impacted.”