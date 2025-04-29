Bangladesh must belong to all faiths: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, on Tuesday said that Bangladesh must be a country for people of all faiths.

“Religion belongs to individuals, but the country belongs to all of us,” he stated. “We want Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians to live in dignity and peace. There should be no concept of ‘minority’ in Bangladesh.”

He made the remarks while addressing a dialogue with members of Hindu community at Kulaura Municipality Auditorium in Moulvibazar on Tuesday.

Highlighting Jamaat’s efforts during last year’s Durga Puja, Dr. Rahman said, “Following the events of August 5, our party members voluntarily guarded temples fearing possible sabotage. It was not a state responsibility but a moral one. Our workers stood by the Hindu community for as long as they felt necessary. But ideally, in the future, you should be able to celebrate your festivals freely without any need for such protection.”

He added, “If any tyrant dares to oppress you in the future, you must protest and resist. We will stand with you. If it is Allah’s will and we are given the responsibility to govern, we will always be by your side. A garden cannot bloom with one kind of flower—we need diversity to flourish.”

Addressing concerns about political retaliation, the Jamaat chief stated, “We do not believe in politics of revenge or retribution. That only brings unrest. If anyone suffers injustice, they should seek legal remedy through the existing judicial system.”

Referring to a recent statement by the Awami League General Secretary who warned of mass killings if their party lost power, Dr. Rahman remarked, “He claimed 500,000 to 600,000 Awami League activists would die. But nothing of the sort happened.”

The event was chaired by Professor Md. Abdul Muntazim, Ameer of Jamaat’s Kulaura chapter, and moderated by General Secretary Belal Ahmed Chowdhury.

Other speakers included Dr. Arunava Dey, President of the Kulaura Puja Celebration Committee; Rajat Kanti Bhattacharya, Convener of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council; retired principal Soumya Pradeep Bhattacharya Sajal; Puja Committee Secretary Ajay Das; Jamaat’s district secretary Yameer Ali; Bijitro Dey; member Satya Narayan Naidu; Ashok Dhar; municipal Jamaat secretary Tajul Islam; and Rajanur Rahim Iftekhar, among others.