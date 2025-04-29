Carlo Ancelotti reportedly set to become Brazil National Team coach

Veteran Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to take charge of the Brazilian national team, according to multiple Spanish media reports on Monday.

Although Ancelotti still has a year remaining on his contract with Real Madrid, recent setbacks — including a Champions League quarter-final exit to Arsenal and a Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona — have intensified speculation about his departure from the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ancelotti hinted at a potential exit following the defeat to Barcelona, stating that discussions about his future would take place “in the coming weeks.” Reports indicate he would assume the Brazil role ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, likely stepping away from Madrid before the Club World Cup begins in the United States this summer.

Brazil, currently fourth in the South American qualifying standings, dismissed coach Dorival Junior after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Argentina in March.

Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers in Real Madrid’s history, guided the club to a La Liga and Champions League double last season. Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were key contributors to that success. Over two spells with Madrid, he has won the Champions League three times, including the club’s historic 10th title in 2014.

This season, however, Madrid have struggled defensively and are trailing Barcelona by four points in La Liga, with the league title their only remaining major target. Ancelotti’s illustrious managerial résumé also includes spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.