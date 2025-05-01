CA urges workers-owners to build new Bangladesh

Reiterating the interim government’s firm determination to build a new Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the workers and owners to work together to build the new Bangladesh.

He made the call while speaking at a function at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center here marking the historic May Day and the National Occupational Health and Safety Day, 2025.

Speaking as the chief guest, the Chief Adviser said with sacrifice of lives of students, workers and commoners, the 2024 July mass uprising created an aspiration of building a new Bangladesh.

“The new Bangladesh could not be built if the condition of workers remains the same – that was in old Bangladesh,” he said.

Prof Yunus said the aspiration of building the new Bangladesh is “our responsibility and at the same time, a big opportunity”, noting that such aspiration was not created in the country in the past.

Highlighting the proposals of the Labour Reform Commission, he said it will be quite impossible to build the new Bangladesh without implementing these proposals.

The Chief Adviser stressed implementing the recommendations of the Labour Reform Commission, which need to be accomplished immediately.

“Later, we will start work to implement the hard proposals,” he said, adding “We have started the journey and it will continue.”

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Labour Reform Commission chairman Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed and Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen were, among others, spoke at the function with Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman in the chair.

Mentioning that building the new Bangladesh is the responsibility of all, Prof Yunus said the report of the Labour Reform Commission was prepared involving all stakeholders.

The nation has no way to implement the recommendations of the commission in building the new Bangladesh, he said the base of new Bangladesh will be established if the proposals of the commissions could be implemented.

Recalling the history of the historic May Day, Prof Yunus said in the context of the July uprising, the May Day has come before the nation with a new message.

He also remembered with respect those who sacrificed their lives in establishing the rights of labourers, all working people and the workers who martyred in the July uprising.

Highlighting this year’s theme of the day — “Workers and owners united; Lets rebuild this country anew”, the Chief Adviser said it is not merely a slogan but a base of national development.

“The workers and owners are complementary to each other. I firmly believe, with their joint efforts, a strong, self-reliant and progressive Bangladesh would be built,” he said.

The Chief Adviser recalled the contribution of workers to development of all sectors including RMG, agriculture, transportation, construction and technology sectors.

The industry of labourers and leadership, management and investment of owners help boost productivity and establish industries and economy, he said.

The Chief Adviser said his government is committed to ensuring the fair recognition of workers and their social protection, stressing the need for creating ways so that they can be entrepreneurs too.

Claiming that as a signatory of International Labour Convention, he said, Bangladesh is working to enhance its labour standard to global one.

He said Bangladesh is implementing a road map with ILO, a national plan with European Union and an 11-point labour action plan with the US government.

Prof Yunus said to ensure the welfare of workers, the interim government has taken various initiatives, including steps to amend the Labour Act 2006.

He said the activities of labour courts have been geared up, while in recent times, labour courts and Labour Appealed tribunal settled a significant number of cases.

The Chief Adviser also highlighted various government’s initiatives taken to ensure welfare of labourers and protect their rights.

He said the labour unrest was significantly reduced in consultation with workers and owners.

A recorded speech of ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo was played on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Adviser distributed awards among the winners in essay, news report and photography competitions. He also distributed cheques of financial assistance to families of five workers.