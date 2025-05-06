Khaleda Zia returns from London after 4-month

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has returned home from London after four-month of advanced treatment there.

A special air ambulance of Qatar’s Emir, carrying her and her entourage, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at about 10:38AM on Tuesday (May 6).

Khalda Zia’s two daughters-in-law Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman accompanied her. Zubaida returned, ending her 17-year exile in London.

The BNP chief went to her Gulshan residence ‘Feroza’ directly from Dhaka airport.

Senior BNP leaders, activists and also supporters welcomed Khleada Zia at the airport who have been waiting there since early hours.

The former Prime Minister traveled to London on January 8 aboard a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar for advanced treatment for multiple health complications, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney disease, respiratory complications, cardiac issues and ophthalmological concerns.