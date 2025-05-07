UK PM urges ‘dialogue’ to halt India, Pakistan clashes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday urged “dialogue” and “de-escalation” after violence between Commonwealth members India and Pakistan.

“Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain,” he told parliament.

“We are engaging urgently with both countries, as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians,” he added.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy also called for “restraint” between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after they exchanged heavy artillery fire leaving at least 38 dead in the worst tensions in two decades.

“The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward,” he said in a statement.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the Commonwealth — a body composed of 56 nations many of which were former British colonies and territories.

The UK is home to large communities of Indian and Pakistani origin, many of who have close family ties to the region.

Another minister, Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, told BBC radio the UK stood ready to support both India and Pakistan in the de-escalation of the tensions.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries. Both have a huge interest in regional stability… and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” he said.

The foreign ministry advised British nationals against all travel within 10 kilometres (six miles) of the India-Pakistan border and 16 kilometres (10 miles) of the Line of Control — a heavily fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts that represents the de facto Kashmir border — and the southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities,” it added.