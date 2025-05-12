Govt prioritizes fulfilling people’s aspirations, says Adviser Asif

Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, emphasized that addressing the aspirations of the people following the July Uprising remains a central goal for the interim government.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Bhuyain stated, “One of the core objectives of this government is to fulfill the hopes of the people after the July Uprising. Banning all activities of the terrorist party, Awami League, is a significant step in that direction.”

He described the decision to outlaw the Awami League as another victory for the people of July, urging vigilance among those within the establishment who continue to support the party, warning that any complacency could lead to downfall.

In a separate post, Bhuyain revealed the formation of a high-level investigation commission to probe the escape of former President Abdul Hamid. Led by Education Adviser Professor Dr. Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, the commission is tasked with submitting its report within 15 days.

“The government will ensure that all those involved in this incident are brought to justice,” Asif added.