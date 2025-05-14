Mustafiz joins Delhi Capitals for ₹6 cr as IPL replacement

Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has made a dramatic return to Indian Premier League (IPL), signing with Delhi Capitals for ₹6 crore as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Despite going unsold in original auction, Mustafiz’s late inclusion makes him the highest paid Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history.

In an official announcement on Wednesday, IPL confirmed Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion in Delhi Capitals squad for the remainder of 2025 season. The franchise moved quickly to rope in experienced pacer following Fraser-McGurk’s withdrawal.

Although Mustafizur had a base price of ₹2 crore in the auction, no team showed interest then. However, geopolitical tensions and last-minute squad reshuffles have opened the door for his return.

This temporary deal means Delhi can only field Mustafiz for rest of the current season. According to IPL rules, replacement players cannot be retained for next edition.

With this move, Mustafizur surpasses Mashrafe Mortaza’s 2009 deal (worth around ₹4 crore) to become the highest-earning Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals currently sit fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches and still have a chance to secure a playoff spot. They have four matches remaining before the knockout stage; offering Mustafiz valuable opportunities to make an impact.

The 29-year-old has significant IPL experience, having played 57 matches and taken 61 wickets. He has also been a key figure in Bangladesh’s T20 setup, with 132 wickets from 106 international matches.

Mustafiz made his IPL debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad and later played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and most recently, Chennai Super Kings in 2024 season. Now, he returns to Delhi once again; ready to leave his mark in the business end of the tournament.