Dhaka, Tokyo outline areas of cooperation ahead of Prof Yunus’ Japan visit

Bangladesh and Japan on Thursday outlined the future area of cooperation between the two countries and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus’ upcoming visit to Japan as both sides eye to take the relationship to a new height.

Japan said it would strengthen its engagement with Bangladesh under the Bay of Bengal Initiative (Big-B), as the country aims to support high-quality infrastructure development projects and encourage Japanese manufacturing and production companies to expand their industrial value chains to Bangladesh.

Under the new plan for Free and Open Indo Pacific and Big-B initiatives, Japan wants to see the sustainable development of the region, according to Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

The issues were discussed at the 6th Japan-Bangladesh Foreign Secretary-level consultations – Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Tokyo.

In February this year, Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ikuina Akiko invited Chief Adviser Prof Yunus to visit Japan for the Nikkei 30th Future of Asia event to be held on May 29-30 in Tokyo. Prof Yunus is also a recipient of the Nikkei Asia Prize in 2004.

The Chief Adviser will attend the Nikkei 30th Future of Asia event and both sides are working to arrange a bilateral meeting between Dr Yunus and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a diplomatic source told UNB.

Secretary (East) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Md Nazrul Islam and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Akahori Takeshi led the delegations with other participants from the both sides.

The meeting touched upon political, economic and sectoral cooperation issues along with trade and investment, people-to-people connectivity and cultural exchanges, Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (Rohingyas), security cooperation, and regional and global issues.

The two sides confirmed that they will further strengthen the bilateral relationship in a wide range of areas, including security, economy, economic cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, under the “Japan-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership” at the FOC, said the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries exchanged views on international issues and regional situations.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed on human resource cooperation, joint crediting mechanism in energy transition, climate change, disaster and earthquake management and cooperation in Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), Treatment Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) and solar power plants along with mechanisation of agriculture and modernisation of shipyards.

The Japanese side reiterated its firm support to the interim government and its reform initiatives and said that it would continue its support for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed to deepen political trust, prioritize development strategies and fully realize ‘Strategic Partnership’. Japan took positive note on Bangladesh’s request to continue Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) access for Bangladeshi products during the post- LDC graduation period and would work for the market access of Bangladeshi products including fruits and vegetables.

Bangladesh also sought Japan’s support for more ODA concessional loan, extension of loan repayment period and for budgetary support.

Appreciating Bangladesh’s role in giving shelter to the Rohingyas, the Japanese side said Japan would continue their efforts for the early repatriation of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (The Rohingyas) to their motherland in Myanmar and would continue its humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas.

Both sides also discussed key regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation on various multilateral issues of mutual interests.

Both sides had “very productive, fruitful and wide-ranging” discussion. Both sides reviewed the progress made since the 5th round of Consultations held in June 2024 in Dhaka and

The Foreign Office Consultations ended with a vision to fully use and integrate the resources, strategic locations and competencies to ensure development of the peoples of both countries.

The Secretary (East) thanked the Japanese Senior Vice-Minister for extending warm welcome and gracious hospitality.