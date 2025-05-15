Youth electrocuted in Sylhet

A youth died from electrocution at Kumargaon in Sylhet city early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jamil Ahmed,20, son of Garib Ullah, a resident of East Kalaruka area.

According to locals, Jamil used to work as a security guard at Lutfunnesa Hall, a women’s hotel in Kumargaon area.

Jamil, who got electrocuted in the hall room, was rescued at noon and taken to Mount Edora Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination, said Shiber Bazar police outpost in-charge SI Mushfiqur Rahman.