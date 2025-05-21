UK inflation jumps to 3.5 percent in April, driven by energy, water costs

Britain’s annual inflation rate rose more than expected in April, driven largely by higher energy and water bills, according to official data released Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased to 3.5 percent, up from 2.6 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The figure exceeded analysts’ forecasts, which had predicted a rise to 3.3 percent.

The unexpected surge raises concerns over cost-of-living pressures and may influence future decisions by the Bank of England regarding interest rates.