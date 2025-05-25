Petrol pump strike withdrawn

The Bangladesh Petrol Pump and Tank Lorry Owners Unity Council has withdrawn its strike getting an assurance from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) to fulfill their 10-point demands, including setting of the oil sales commission at a minimum of 7 per cent.

The withdrawal decision came after the meeting of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation on Sunday.

Earlier the strike began at 6AM as per pre-announcement of the council.

As the extraction, transportation and marketing of fuel oil remained suspended across the country, vehicle owners were facing troubles.

The BPC and owners’ association held a a meeting soon after the crisis arose. In the meeting, the decision to take steps within 15 days through discussion has been made.

Other demands include keeping lease fees for land from the Roads and Highways Department unchanged and allowing lease renewals of pump-connecting roads upon submission of the prescribed pay order.