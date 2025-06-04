Pakistani TikToker shot dead at home

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikTok content creator from Pakistan, was tragically shot and killed by an unidentified assailant at her residence in Islamabad.

According to police reports cited by local media, the assailant allegedly entered Sana’s home and shot her at point-blank range before fleeing the scene. She sustained two gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Her body has been transported to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the matter, though no arrests have been made at this time. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

According to reports, police have indicated that the suspect may have been an invited guest at Sana Yousaf’s residence, located in Islamabad’s G-13 sector. Investigators are currently exploring this possibility as part of their ongoing probe. Several media reports have noted that police are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of an honour killing, as part of the ongoing inquiry into Sana Yousaf’s death.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has not yet issued a public statement regarding her tragic death.

Originally hailing from Chitral, Sana Yousaf was a well-known TikTok personality. She was also active on Instagram, where she regularly engaged her followers with entertaining videos and humorous reels. Sana, the daughter of a noted social activist, used her platforms to raise awareness about cultural identity, advocate for women’s rights, and share educational content aimed at inspiring younger audiences.

Sana Yousaf often shared videos showing Chitrali traditions, positive messages, and fun, light-hearted reels. Her content connected well with Gen Z viewers.

Sana had 492,000 followers on Instagram. She also had a different account specifically for paid brand deals and collaborations.

May her soul rest in peace!