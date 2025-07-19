Jamaat Ameer falls sick twice on stage

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman collapsed twice while delivering a speech during the party’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM, when Dr. Rahman suddenly fell ill and collapsed on stage mid-speech.

Party leaders and volunteers rushed to his aid and helped him to his feet. Shortly after, he resumed speaking but collapsed a second time.

Jamaat’s medical team immediately began treating him on-site, while volunteers ensured his safety. Dr. Rahman later resumed his speech in a seated position.

“Allah has determined the length of my life, and I cannot stay even a minute beyond it,” he told the crowd, urging supporters not to be alarmed by his condition.

During his speech, Dr. Rahman emphasized that if Jamaat-e-Islami were to form a government, it would be free from corruption. “We will ride in cars only after paying customs duties,” he said, underscoring the party’s commitment to transparency and rule of law.