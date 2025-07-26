Train firm launches reduced timetable for summer

A train operator which runs services between London and the home counties has announced a temporary summer timetable.

South Western Railway is reducing some of its services from London Waterloo to destinations in Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire between 28 July and 29 August.

It will affect off-peak services, which the company said have fewer customers during the summer holidays.

It advised customers to check its journey planner before setting off.

Surrey stations affected are Shepperton, Guildford, Woking, Weybridge, Chertsey, Chessington South, Cobham and Stoke D’Abernon.

In Berkshire Reading and Windsor and Eton Riverside will see reduced services, as will Alton in Hampshire.

Suburban London stations affected are Hampton Court and Richmond.