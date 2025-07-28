Chaos at So Long Valley premiere as actress Ruchi Gujjar accuses co-producer of fraud

The premiere of Hindi crime thriller So Long Valley descended into chaos on Friday night after actress and model Ruchi Gujjar publicly confronted and allegedly slapped the film’s co-producer, Karan Singh, accusing him of financial fraud.
A now-viral video from the event shows Gujjar hitting Singh with her sandal and engaging in a heated argument as protesters shouted slogans and held placards criticizing the film’s producers.
Gujjar claims Singh took ₹23 lakh from her between July 2023 and January 2024, promising her a co-producer credit and a share of profits in a Sony TV-bound project that she says never materialised. Instead, she alleges the funds were used to produce So Long Valley.
A case has been registered at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai under charges of cheating. Gujjar’s lawyer has also announced plans to file a separate complaint for assault.
In response, the film’s director, Man Singh, dismissed the allegations as a “publicity stunt,” stating that a court had already rejected Gujjar’s attempt to block the film’s release.
Despite the controversy, So Long Valley, starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar, released on schedule on July 27.