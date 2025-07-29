BNP to take steps to rehabilitate of July victims if elected to power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that if BNP is elected to power, the party would take all necessary steps to rehabilitate the families and children of the July movement victims.

”Though the victim of enforced disappearance cannot be returned, there is an opportunity to do something for the affected families.”

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a programme titled ‘Children in Democratic March’, jointly organised by ‘Amara BNP Poribar’ and ‘Mayer Daak’ at the Kemal Ataturk Playground in Banani on Tuesday.

”We want a change in the state structure and we want reforms. But if these reforms and changes don’t help ensure the overall development of our people, don’t help build a better future for our children or give them a secure life, then I think such reforms will be of no use.”

Expressing deep frustration, Mirza Fakhrul said the state has taken little or no initiative to support the families who have lost their loved ones in democratic movements.

”I hope that our interim government, despite the delay, will prioritise their rehabilitation, considering the pain and suffering they have endured while searching for their fathers, relatives and brothers.”

The BNP leader said the families of those who were forcibly disappeared or killed in democratic movements, including children, have made immense sacrifices in the long struggle for the restoration of people’s lost rights.