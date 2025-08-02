Bangladesh submarine hits 4 Tbps bandwidth milestone

State-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSC PLC) has reached a major milestone by delivering 4.00 terabits per second (Tbps) of real-time international bandwidth, marking a significant leap in the country’s internet infrastructure.

On Friday (August 1), BSC PLC surpassed the 4.00 Tbps mark in real-time bandwidth supply, following its recent delivery of 200 Gbps for Starlink satellite internet services in July. The achievement comes just three months after the company hit the 3.00 Tbps milestone on April 28 this year.

Company officials noted that this level of growth is unprecedented. While BSC PLC had increased its supply by just 1.10 Tbps over the eight months before April, it has now added 1 Tbps in only three months—reflecting a rapid acceleration in capacity utilization and market demand.

A listed entity on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, BSC PLC previously retained a significant portion of unused capacity. During the last Awami League administration, over 65% of its bandwidth remained unutilized. However, under the current interim government, the company’s supply has grown by more than 2.2 Tbps—more than doubling in the past year, with a 105% increase in annual delivery.

BSC PLC attributes this success to strong policy support from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, strategic internal efforts, and competitive pricing. The company recently offered two rounds of major discounts, which stimulated both demand and competition in the bandwidth market, contributing positively to revenue growth.

Currently, BSC PLC provides a substantial portion of Bangladesh’s total internet bandwidth. A revised licensing guideline issued by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) now mandates that all International Internet Gateway (IIG) operators source at least 50% of their bandwidth from submarine cable infrastructure.

To reduce dependency on Indian terrestrial internet routes and promote domestic submarine capacity, BSC PLC has also introduced new incentives. Operators sourcing over 50% of their bandwidth from submarine links now receive additional discounts. Furthermore, beyond standard bulk packages, the company has launched specialized internet solutions for data centers, cloud services, and hyperscale users.

Bangladesh has already joined the SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable system, in addition to existing SEA-ME-WE 4 and 5 systems. The government has finalized agreements for a revised cable route, and the project was recently approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Once operational, it will add 17 Tbps of new bandwidth capacity to BSC PLC’s network—opening a new chapter for Bangladesh’s international connectivity.