Testimony against Sheikh Hasina, 2 others to begin Sunday

Prosecutors will deliver their opening statements Sunday in the war crimes trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over atrocities committed during the July Uprising.

The tribunal has also scheduled the testimony of the first witness for the same day andapproved a live broadcast of the proceedings.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka will begin formal hearings on Sunday, August 3, in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who face charges of crimes against humanity during the July-August political uprising.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim confirmed the development on Saturday, stating that the court has authorized live broadcasting of the proceedings.

The tribunal earlier accepted a petition from Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to testify as a state witness under the condition that he fully discloses the truth. During a previous hearing, Al-Mamun admitted responsibility for mass killings during the protests and offered to assist the court by revealing key details surrounding the alleged atrocities.

On July 10, the tribunal indicted all three defendants, rejecting appeals for dismissal and ordering the trial to proceed. The panel of judges is led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, along with Justices Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan remain fugitives, while Al-Mamun is in custody and present in court. State-appointed defense lawyer Amir Hossain is representing the two absconding defendants. Al-Mamun is represented by attorney Zayed Bin Amzad.

The tribunal’s chief prosecutor, Mohammad Tajul Islam, led the prosecution team during indictment hearings, which were broadcast across national media.

On June 1, the tribunal formally accepted five charges against the three accused and issued new arrest warrants for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan. A public notice was later published on June 17, ordering both to surrender within seven days or face trial in absentia.

The prosecution concluded its arguments for framing charges on July 1. The court subsequently scheduled opening statements and witness testimony for August 3, marking the official start of the high-profile trial.