Actress Pori Moni hospitalized

Actress Pori Moni has been hospitalized due to breathing difficulties, while her young son is also receiving treatment for a high fever.

Doctors prescribed that regular nebulization for the actress after she experienced severe respiratory distress. Although her breathing has improved, she continues to suffer from high fever and body aches and has been advised to remain under observation for several more days.

Pori Moni, in a candid facebook post, expressed dissatisfaction with her hospital care, writing: “The autobiography of a private hospital in this city! How many people are suffering like this! May Allah forgive you.”

She concluded with, “Details are coming,” suggesting a fuller disclosure is expected.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking public discussion about the quality of private healthcare services in Dhaka.

Just a week earlier, on August 10, Pori Moni celebrated her son’s birthday with family and friends at a luxury hotel in the capital. Photos and videos from the cheerful event circulated widely on social media, contrasting sharply with her current condition.

Fans have since flooded her posts with prayers and well-wishes for a swift recovery.