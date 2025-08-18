Politicians sign letter urging PM to ‘act now’ over Gaza

MPs, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly (MLAs), Scottish Parliament (MSPs) and Welsh Senedd (MSs) have urged the prime minister to “act now” and exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza.

Parties joining in the SDLP-led letter include Sinn Féin, Alliance, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and People Before Profit.

The letter calls for Parliament to be recalled as well as urgent diplomatic intervention and an end to arms sales to Israel.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September, unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”.

But the government has been facing political pressure, both internationally and domestically, to go further.

Call for actions on Israel

France announced last month that it would recognise a Palestinian state in September, joining Ireland, Spain and Norway, who took the step last year.

In the joint letter, seen by BBC News NI, the leadership of seven parties said they are “united in our deep concern and opposition to the government’s ongoing support for the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza”.

It adds: “We note your stated September deadline for reassessing the UK’s position. Given the urgency of the crisis, this is far too late.

“Every day of delay means more children starve, more families are torn apart, and more lives are lost. You must act now. The UK cannot be complicit in prolonging this tragedy.”

The letter is signed by SDLP leader Claire Hanna, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill, Alliance leader Naomi Long as well as SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

Hanna said: “Today the SDLP is leading parties in giving expression to the despair and anger at the UK Government’s failure to stand up to Netanyahu.

“Our voice may be the only tool we have, but together it is a powerful one – reflecting the depth of feeling of our constituents and highlighting the failure of the Prime Minister and his government to do all in their power to protect the people of Gaza.

“We are demanding the immediate recall of Parliament and an intervention that sends a clear message to the Israeli Government that this cannot continue.”

The letter also calls for the UK to use its “diplomatic influence to press for the unimpeded delivery of food, water and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza”.

The letter, signed as well by the Scottish Greens and Scottish Lib Dems, says the parties condemn “without reservation” the actions of Hamas on 7 October when the Palestinian armed group attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages.

This triggered a massive Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Hamas, which the US, UK, Israel and many other nations have designated as a terrorist organisation, continued to fire rockets into Israel.

Last week, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to take over Gaza City, a move condemned by Starmer as “wrong” and that it would “only bring more bloodshed”.

The UK’s plans to recognise a Palestinian state have been strongly criticised by Israel, which said it “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.

It also puts the UK at odds with the US, which, like Israel, has suggested recognition would reward Hamas.

The joint letter to Starmer calls on the UK government to “support a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and secure a just, lasting peace”.

It adds: “We urge you to act decisively by standing against the man-made famine, the mass killing of children and the broader assault on human life.”

“History will remember whether we chose to remain silent or stand on the side of humanity,” the letter concludes.

Israel has denied allegations of genocide.