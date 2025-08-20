UK to mark National Burger Day on Thursday, August 21

People across the country will be marking National Burger Day on Thursday, August 21. The day was started in 2013 as an annual event to celebrate burgers. Five Guys is encouraging everyone to celebrate this National Burger Day.

A spokesman said: “National Burger Day is an opportunity to recognise the impact that burgers have had on our culture and cuisine. From fast food chains to gourmet restaurants, burgers have become a staple in many people’s diets.”

Five Guys recently launched a new Kids Meal that offers a Little Hamburger, Hot Dog, or Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Mini Fries and a Mini Soda or Innocent Juice Water for £7. Kids can also add a Little Shake for an extra £2.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has since spread across the UK.