Democracy to be restored thru Feb polls: Amir Khosru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday said that democracy will be restored in Bangladesh through the upcoming national elections, expected in February.

Speaking at the inauguration of a ‘Small and Cottage Industry Fair’ at Barishal District Shilpakala Academy, he said BNP is preparing for the polls and people are eagerly awaiting their chance to vote.

“Through this election, citizens will elect their representatives and government. People will be able to raise their fundamental concerns to their chosen leaders. An elected government will remain accountable and responsible to the people,” Amir Khosru said.

He added that the country’s economy must be broadened beyond a limited group and linked with ordinary citizens.

Stressing the importance of small and cottage industries, he said these sectors should be connected to international markets, which would help drive Bangladesh’s economic growth.