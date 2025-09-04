Advisory council approves 2 policies, 1 ordinance

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over meeting of the Advisory Council at his office in Tejgaon on Thursday. Photo : PID

The Advisory Council, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, approved two key policies and one ordinance during its 41st meeting held on Thursday at Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

According to a press release issued by Cabinet Division, the council approved the “Policy for Renewable Energy-Based Commercial Electricity Generation/Setting Up of Power Plants with Private Participation, 2025” and the “Telecommunications Network and Licensing Policy, 2025.”

In addition, Advisory Council gave final approval; pending legal vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, to draft of the “International Crimes (Tribunals) (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.”