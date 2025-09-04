Travel ban on GM Quader, wife

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader and his wife Sharifa Quader have been barred from going abroad in a corruption case.

The travel ban was imposed on Thursday by Dhaka Metropolitan Acting Senior Special Judge Court Judge Ibrahim Miah.

An investigating is being conducted against GM Quader on charges of acquiring illegal wealth and money laundering through nomination trading. For this, the ACC sought a travel ban on the couple.

According to the complaint, Tk 181 million was taken in exchange for a reserved women’s seat after the 2018 parliamentary election, with Quader allegedly being the main beneficiary.

Court documents state Quader later used his influence to suspend Prof. Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury from party posts and facilitate his wife’s entry to parliament. The ACC also accused him of expanding the Jatiya Party’s central committee beyond its 301-member limit to profit from “post-trading.”

Election affidavits show Quader declared cash and assets worth several million taka, including luxury vehicles, while his wife disclosed land and flats in Dhaka and Lalmonirhat.

Quader, first elected to parliament in 1996, has served as Opposition Leader and held ministerial positions in civil aviation, tourism, and commerce.