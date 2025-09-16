Ex-chief justice Khairul Haque denied bail in two cases

A Dhaka court on Tuesday has rejected bail petitions filed by former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque in two separate cases.

In one case, Haque was denied bail over the killing of Abdul Kaiyum Ahad during the anti-discrimination student movement in Jatrabari.

The bail petition was heard and rejected by Judge Jahangir Hossain of Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-18.

In the other case, Judge Nargis Islam of Dhaka’s 2nd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court turned down his bail plea in connection with allegations of corruption, biased and unlawful verdicts and forging judicial rulings during his tenure as judge.

According to case details, Ahad was shot and fatally attacked on July 18 last year in Jatrabari during the student movement.

His father later filed a case naming 467 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while Haque was listed as 44th accused.

Separately, a Supreme Court lawyer lodged a case with Shahbagh Police Station accusing Haque of delivering corrupt and politically motivated judgments.

The former chief justice was arrested from his Dhanmondi residence on July 24 by Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and sent to jail in connection with the Jatrabari murder case.