Shane Nigam’s ‘Haal’ faces release setback over Censor Board objections

Shane Nigam’s upcoming romantic drama Haal has run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has reportedly suggested 15 changes to the film, including the removal of a scene allegedly depicting the characters consuming beef biryani.

The release of Haal is now uncertain due to delays in certification. According to the film’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), the CBFC raised objections to multiple scenes, including references to Dhwaja Pranaman, Sangham kawal und, and the controversial food scene.

However, the filmmakers have denied any depiction of beef consumption in the movie, stating that the CBFC’s assumption is unfounded. “There is no such scene in the film,” the PRO clarified.

The film is likely to receive an ‘A’ certificate if the suggested edits are made, but the makers have challenged the board’s decision and filed a petition in the Kerala High Court.

The CBFC conducted its first preview screening of the film on September 10, according to the PRO.

The controversy has sparked discussions on creative freedom and censorship in Indian cinema, especially regarding cultural and political sensitivities.