‘Speech partially cut by NCP, welcome for urging me to apologise’

NCP has partially cut the speech about the July warriors centering the July Charter signing, said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, he also said he agreed with the Jamaat Ameer that no one should describe the July fighters as associates of fascist forces, and he called on everyone to uphold that spirit.

Reading out his Saturday’s remarks, the BNP leader said he mentioned that some unruly elements, posing as students, infiltrated the gathering of July fighters and created chaos ahead of the July Charter signing ceremony at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Friday and he believed those elements were cohorts of the Awami fascist forces.

Salahuddin said he also said no genuine July fighter, or any individual or organisation involved in the mass uprising, could have taken part in such acts.

“My statement was clear. Through my remarks, I actually tried to honour the individuals, organisations, and forces associated with the July uprising so that no one could ever accuse them of unruly behaviour or tarnish their reputation,” he explained.

“Those who spoke about my remarks at their press briefing-I respect them. I also wish success to those who identify themselves with the spirit of the July uprising and have formed new political organisations inspired by that movement. In our national life, it is important that this new generation of leadership comes forward to guide the nation democratically,” Salahuddin said.

”Confusion has arisen—or perhaps an attempt has been made to create it—over my statement. A political party (NCP), in its press conference, urged me to apologise by referring to my partial comments. I welcome such political practices because this is how democracy should function,” Salahuddin said.

He also referred to a Facebook post by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, who urged everyone not to label the July fighters as agents or associates of fascism. “I agree with his observation and believe everyone should uphold that spirit.”