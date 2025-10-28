Trial dropped for man who stabbed girl in West End

A man who stabbed an 11-year-old girl in a random knife attack in the West End will not face trial for her attempted murder, a court has heard.

Ioan Pintaru, 33, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to wounding the girl with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and possession of a knife after the attack in Leicester Square last summer.

The Romanian national denied a charge of attempted murder and had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey on Monday.

At a brief hearing on Tuesday, Judge Richard Marks KC said he had been in touch with the prosecution who had indicated the attempted murder charge would “not be proceeded with” so sentencing would take place in December.

The Australian child was on holiday with her 34-year-old mother when she was attacked on the morning of 12 August 2024.

Pintaru allegedly approached the girl as she left the Lego store, placed her in a headlock and stabbed her eight times.

Members of the public intervened and the attacker was disarmed and pinned to the ground until police arrived to arrest him, the court previously heard.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to her face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.

The defendant, who is in a high-security hospital in Liverpool, was not required to attend.

The judge set a sentencing hearing for 16 December at the Old Bailey, which the victim’s family can join by video link from Australia.

No explanation was given in court for the reason for the decision to drop the trial.