16th year celebrating the best of the British Bangladeshi community.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

November, 4

The Bangla Mirror Group, the publishers of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who publication, held the official launch and press conference at the Seminar Room, Business Development Centre in East London to announce the much anticipated publication. British Bangladeshi Who’s Who 2025 publication and award gala dinner will be held in the prestigious Meridian Grand on the evening of Tuesday 18th November 2025.

The first British Bangladeshi Who’s Who was published in 2008 to celebrate the Bangladeshi community and recognise their achievements. It is one of the smaller South Asian communities in the UK who have a significant contribution to the UK economy from across all industry backgrounds including the well respected curry industry. There is an abundance of unsung talent in the community and British Bangladeshi Who’s Who takes pride creating a benchmark to hail these individuals and their successes. To continue the legacy this year is set to raise the bar, following on from the success and subsequent annual launch gala dinners, attended by prominent figures in multiple sectors including politics, government, business and the media. The event will attract many high profile dignitaries; celebrities and guests coming together to recognise and celebrate the British Bangladeshi Community.

This year promises to be the best to date. There will be exciting new cream of the crop fresh faces, that the publishers have unearthed in this year’s publication and several eagerly anticipated awards.

Abdul Karim Goni – Founder of the publication said “The Publication and Awards Ceremony is now an important date in the calendar for British Bangladeshis. I am thrilled that is our brainchild that we can recognise now in our community. As we celebrate the 16th year of this publication launch and gala dinner”.

From humble beginnings the publication and gala event have firmly positioned themselves as leaders overall with an all-inclusive celebration of British Bangladeshi Community and at an exponential rate. We have discovered some of the real gems of our community. As it grows we also find the challenge of limiting the number of profiles to a sensible quantity because the reality is that there are is an abundance of successful British Bangladeshis, all with their own unique stories and inspirational journeys. The publication features a variety of individuals from various walks of life representing the wealth of success to be celebrated amongst this unique and wonderful community. I hope you enjoy this edition and I hope this is the first of many milestones for our publication”.

Suhana Ahmed – Executive Editor of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who said, “This year we celebrate the 16th year of this important publication. The publication has really gone from strength to strength. When it started the Founders could have only dreamt of this publication continuing and growing at the rate it has. It amazes me that sixteen years on we continue to unearth some real talent in our community. I hope you enjoy this year’s publication and appreciate the success of our award winners.

Readers can log on to www.bbwhoswho.co.uk and find the 2008 to 2025 list. The publication previously achieved one of its many recognition of success from Biman,the national flag carrier of Bangladesh.

Among those who are present in the press conference are prominent journalists and community leaders including: K M Abu Taher Chowdhury, Syed Nahas Pasha, Nobab Uddin,Taysir Mahmud, Mahbub Rahman, Shah Yousuf, Enam Choudhury, Rajib Hasan, Aziz Choudhury, Cllr Syeda Choudhury, Trustee of Zaimah Pounding poverty Musaeen Qureshi, Founder and director of Prime Estate Agent Kazi Arif , Founder and Managing director of Square Mile Insurance ServicesJan Knights and Insurance account manager David Royston,as well as community activists and representatives from the Bengali electronic, print and online media.

The Who’s Who team were also present, Ahad Ahmed, Barrister Anawar Miah, Mohammed Ali, Faruk Miah MBE, Hafsa Noor, Shihab Hussen and others at the press conference.

The 2025 publication and gala dinner is sponsored and supported by numerous organisations and businesses, and in association with Meridian Grand.

The event will be managed by Pearl Advertising.

The media partners of the gala dinner includes: Channel S TV, G10 Design & printers and AMEZE Media.

The chosen official charity partner for this year’s event is Zaimah Pounding poverty.

The event is supported by Kitchens & Bathroom, Euro food Group, Purple-I Ltd, Prime Estate Agent, Square Mile Insurance Services, Apex Accountancy ,Dream Spas and Midnight Garden .

Also advertisers include Work Permit Cloud, Safco Fine Foods Ltd, Tenantify Estate Agent, Impress Media, Kamla, FBA UK LTD and Kushiara Travels.

The Bangla Mirror Group is indebted to those who have supported this publication and are continuing to do so, as without the community’s support the publication and gala event of such magnitude would never be possible. Thank you all for your support.