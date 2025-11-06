An Election of Expectations: A Test for Bangladesh’s Democracy:

By Shafiqul Haque:

Bangladesh stands at a defining political moment as the nation heads toward the much-anticipated national election on February 26. After years of political uncertainty and one-sided governance, this election carries the hope of reviving participatory democracy. Both the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have announced their intention to contest, signalling a return to genuine political competition that many voters have long awaited.

The BNP is building alliances with several like-minded parties, seeking to consolidate its position as the leading opposition force. In parallel, Jamaat-e-Islami is making its own strategic moves — reaching out to nationalist and faith-based groups to form a viable coalition. What makes this election particularly significant is that for the first time in recent memory, Jamaat-e-Islami is openly aiming not just to participate, but to form government. This marks a shift in the political balance and reflects the changing dynamics of Bangladesh’s electorate.

A key development shaping public perception is the recent public apology from Jamaat’s current Amir for the party’s controversial past. This gesture, rare in Bangladesh’s political culture, has been viewed by many as a sign of maturity and accountability. Political observers note that this move has softened some public resistance to the party and has created space for it to reintroduce itself to a new generation of voters — particularly among the educated and youth demographics.

At the same time, Jamaat has sought to distance itself from its past image by emphasizing reform-oriented policies. The party’s campaign messages now highlight anti-corruption measures, administrative transparency, economic fairness, and moral education reform. Whether these commitments translate into tangible policy proposals remains to be seen, but they mark a deliberate attempt to reposition Jamaat as a responsible, policy-driven political actor.

The broader sentiment among voters, however, transcends individual parties. There is a growing realization among the people that leadership must be measured not by rhetoric, but by results. After years of frustration with corruption, inefficiency, and political infighting, citizens are now demanding accountability. The message from the electorate is clear: whoever comes to power must deliver.

Bangladesh’s next government — whether led by BNP, Jamaat, or a coalition — will face the same fundamental challenges: restoring economic stability, ensuring justice and good governance, and rebuilding public trust in democratic institutions. The expectations are high, particularly among the youth, who form a decisive portion of the electorate and who now seek pragmatic, transparent, and forward-looking leadership.

This election is, therefore, more than a contest for power; it is a test of credibility. The parties that can present realistic visions for economic reform, administrative fairness, and inclusive development are likely to earn the confidence of a politically awakened populace. Both BNP and Jamaat are aware that traditional campaign slogans alone will no longer suffice — the electorate wants proof of competence and sincerity.

As Bangladesh approaches February 26, the stakes are indeed high. A free, fair, and violence-free election could restore global confidence in the country’s democratic process and inspire renewed faith among its citizens. Beyond victory or defeat, the true success of this election will lie in its ability to reaffirm the people’s belief that democracy can still deliver.

If the competing parties can rise above past divisions and focus on governance, transparency, and justice, this election may yet mark the beginning of a more accountable and inclusive political era for Bangladesh.

Writer: Shafiqul Haque, Advocate & Solicitor, Former Mayor, Tower Hamlets