Bangladeshi Workers’ Council UK calls for immediate release of Advocate Anwar Hossain Sumon and other Leaders.

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London, 5 November 2025: The Bangladeshi Workers’ Council (UK) has sent a memorandum to the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, urging the immediate and unconditional release of Advocate Anwar Hossain Sumon and thirty seven other detained trade union and labour leaders, and the withdrawal of all false charges against them.

The memorandum, sent through the Bangladesh High Commission in London, was signed by Harun-or-Rashid, President, and Shahriar Bin Ali, General Secretary of the Council. It expressed disappointment that, despite the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime in August 2024, the hopes for a fair and equal society have not been realised.

The Council accused the interim government of ignoring workers’ rights and continuing the anti-labour policies of the previous regime. It condemned recent incidents in Sylhet, where police allegedly attacked rickshaw pullers and easy bike drivers, arresting Advocate Sumon and others.

The Council called on the Chief Adviser to intervene immediately, begin dialogue with workers’ representatives and ensure the release of all detained leaders.