Caretaker govt appeal hearing adjourned till Nov 11

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned till November 11 its hearings on an appeal challenging its previous judgment that abolished the non-party caretaker government system for holding national elections.

”Heard in part and adjourned to 11.11.2025,” said the Appellate Division full bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, on Thursday after holding a hearing on the matter for the ninth day.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman continued his arguments before the apex court. He, along with his colleague, Additional Attorney General Barrister Aneek R Haque, started placing arguments on November 5.

Senior Adv Zainul Abedin and Ruhul Quddus Kazal took part in the hearing on November 4 and continued till November 5. Adv Abedin had begun his submissions on October 29.

Earlier, Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir argued on behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on October 28. Adv Sharif Bhuiyan was the first to present arguments on October 21, on behalf of five distinguished citizens, and continued the following day.

Barrister Ehsan Abdullah Siddiq also took part in the hearing as an intervener on October 23.

On August 27, 2025, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal against its 2011 verdict that declared the 13th Amendment, introducing the caretaker government system, unconstitutional.

The court granted the order after hearing multiple review petitions seeking the reinstatement of the 13th Amendment and revival of the caretaker system.

Four review pleas were filed in total-by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, five prominent citizens, including SUJAN Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, and an individual petitioner. All are being heard together.

Previously, on December 17, 2024, the High Court had declared the abolition of the caretaker government system unconstitutional.

After the High Court judgment, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman told reporters that the ruling effectively restored the caretaker provision as part of the Constitution.