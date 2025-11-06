Jamaat, like-minded parties to hold mass rally in Dhaka on Nov 11

Bangladesh Jamaat-Islami and seven like-minded parties have announced to hold grand rally in Dhaka on November 11 for five-point demands.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar made the announcement at about 1:45PM on Thursday at a press briefing following the submission of a memorandum to the Chief Adviser.

He said, ”Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman received the memorandum as per the order of Chief Adviser. But We wanted to submit it directly to the Chief Adviser.”

”The top leaders of the eight parties discussed the memorandum with Adilur Rahman. The Industries Adviser did not oppose any of our demands and assured us that he would discuss the five demands with the Chief Adviser.”