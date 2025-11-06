Ensure free, fair polls to uphold democracy: Tarique

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that free and fair elections must be ensured to strengthen the practice of democracy.

In a message marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7, Tarique accused the ruling Awami League of destroying democracy and holding onto state power through conspiracies for nearly 16 years.

“The fascist Awami regime has crushed pro-democracy leaders and activists through brutal repression, abductions, killings and extrajudicial murders, establishing a reign of corruption and misrule,” he said.

Referring to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia as “the symbol of democracy,” he said she had been unjustly imprisoned for years. “After the mass uprising of August 5, the fascists were forced to flee. The path for democracy’s liberation has been reopened,” he added.

Tarique stressed that ensuring fundamental human rights, justice, and good governance are essential for the full practice of democracy. He also called for national unity among nationalist forces “in the spirit of November 7” to build a stronger democratic state and protect the country’s sovereignty.

He described the 1975 uprising as not just a turning point in history but also the beginning of nationalist politics against foreign domination.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir extended greetings to the nation on the occasion, calling November 7 “a historic and unforgettable day.”

He said the sepoy-people revolution of 1975 filled the political vacuum of the time and brought General Ziaur Rahman to the centre of power with spontaneous support from both the army and the public.

“Through this revolution, the rule of law, freedom of speech, press, and social peace were restored,” he said, adding that Zia emerged as the nation’s true leader who steered Bangladesh toward multiparty democracy and economic progress.