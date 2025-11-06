Wataru Endo back as Japan name squad for friendlies against Ghana, Bolivia

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been included in Japan’s squad for upcoming home friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia, coach Hajime Moriyasu announced Thursday, as the team looks to build on their historic 3-2 win over Brazil.

Japan stunned the five-time world champions last month in Tokyo, coming from two goals down to claim victory ahead of next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The friendlies will see Japan face Ghana in Toyota on November 14, followed by Bolivia at Tokyo’s National Stadium on November 18. Bolivia still have a chance to reach the World Cup through a South American play-off after finishing seventh in qualifying.

Moriyasu also recalled Endo, who missed the Brazil match due to injury, alongside fellow Premier League players Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) and Ao Tanaka (Leeds United). Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who has been sidelined since a September 27 injury against Chelsea, was left out.

Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who scored the winner against Brazil and leads the Dutch league with 13 goals, was also included.

The squad features first-time call-ups for Red Bull Salzburg forward Sota Kitano and Sint-Truiden duo Leo Brian Kokubo and Keisuke Goto.

Moriyasu emphasized resilience and teamwork, saying, “In both games in October we went behind and had to come back, and I want the players to show that same togetherness and doggedness in front of our home fans in these two games.”