FIFA launches new Peace Prize to debut at 2026 World Cup draw in Washington

FIFA has announced the creation of a new annual honor, the FIFA Peace Prize, which will be presented for the first time during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, the governing body said Wednesday.

“Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World — will recognize the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people and bring hope for future generations,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The announcement came ahead of Infantino’s appearance at the America Business Forum in Miami, where US President Donald Trump and Argentine World Cup legend Lionel Messi were also featured speakers.

FIFA did not reveal who will receive the inaugural award, but speculation quickly emerged that it could go to Trump, a close ally of Infantino. The US president is expected to attend the December 5 draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, where the ceremony will be held.

In August, Trump and Infantino jointly announced from the Oval Office that the World Cup draw would take place at the Kennedy Center. Trump, who became the institution’s chairman earlier this year, described the move as part of his effort against what he termed “woke” culture.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in resolving global conflicts, but the Norwegian Nobel Committee instead awarded this year’s honor to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.