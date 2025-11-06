5 protein-rich foods that may actually cause weight gain

High-protein foods are often associated with weight loss, but some popularly marketed protein-rich items may actually contribute to weight gain due to their high fat and carbohydrate content.

In an October 23 Instagram post, online nutrition coach Justin Gichaba highlighted five such foods that can add to belly fat instead of supporting fat loss,says NDTV.

Peanut butter – Often considered a protein powerhouse, peanut butter is actually high in fat, which significantly increases its calorie content. While it provides some protein, the accompanying fats can outweigh its benefits.

Beans – Though beans are thought to be protein-rich, they contain a large amount of carbohydrates alongside their protein, which may hinder weight loss if consumed in excess.

Quinoa – Despite being marketed as a high-protein grain, quinoa is primarily composed of carbohydrates. Its protein content is relatively modest and should not be relied on as a main protein source.

Nuts – Almonds, cashews, pistachios, and other nuts are packed with fat along with protein. The high fat content limits their effectiveness as a primary protein source.

Granola – Even varieties labeled “high protein” are typically rich in carbohydrates and fats, which outweigh the protein content, potentially impacting fat loss goals.

Gichaba cautioned, “If you rely on any of these five foods as your main protein source, losing fat will be extremely difficult, and in some cases, you may even gain weight.”