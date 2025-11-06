Man gets life imprisonment in Habiganj murder case

A court here today sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a murder case that was held in Nabiganj upazila of the district in 2009.

Judge of Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal-3 Syeda Minhaj Um Munira delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, said Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Uddin Selim.

The convict is Ankar Uddin, 50, son of late Maji Ullah of Kasba village in Nabiganj upazila.

He was found guilty of killing Sufi Mia during a violent clash over land. At the time of the verdict, Ankar Uddin remained absconding.

According to case details, on December 5, 2009, around 7.30 pm, a clash broke out between the family of Rifa Begum and their neighbors over a land boundary dispute in Kasba village. During the altercation, Ankar Uddin struck Rifa’s father, Sufi Mia, with a locally-made weapon, causing severe injuries. Sufi Mia later died on the way to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Following the incident, Rifa Begum filed a murder case with Nabiganj Police Station.

Then-Sub-Inspector (SI) Subrata Sarkar investigated the case and submitted a charge-sheet against the accused in 2010.

After a 16-year long legal process, the court found Ankar Uddin guilty beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to life imprisonment, while acquitting 10 accused as the charges against them could not be proven.