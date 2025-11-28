CA urges countrymen to pray for Khaleda Zia

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep concern over the current health condition of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

He is closely monitoring her medical progress and has instructed all relevant authorities to ensure she receives every necessary treatment and support.

Wishing for her speedy recovery, the Chief Adviser appealed to the nation to keep her in their prayers.

“There should be no shortfall in Begum Khaleda Zia’s medical care. The government is prepared to provide all necessary assistance,” he said.

He added, “In this period of democratic transition, Begum Khaleda Zia serves as a significant source of inspiration for the nation. Her good health is of great importance for the country.”

Professor Yunus has directed all concerned officials to remain fully prepared and coordinated to provide continuous support and assistance as needed.